It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Bernard on Monday June 29th at Lakeridge Health Oshawa Hospital in his 84th year. Beloved husband to the late Joan Jordan. Devoted father to Tracey (Robert Burgess) and the late Kevin Jordan. Cherished Grandpa to Zachery (Shelby). Brother to David (Barbara) Jordan. Bernard will be missed and fondly remembered by his family in England. A private family service was held at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMTERY (905-443-3376).



