Bernice DESROCHER

Peacefully passed away at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on July 11, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Loving mother of Christine (Duane) Sanford of Elgin, NB, Colleen (Terry) Lloyd of Holmesville, NB, Charlene Rahm (Anton Wallenburg) of Cobourg, Charmane Deriet of Bowmanville, Corrine Desrocher of Bowmanville, Cheryl (Jerry) Murphy of Bowmanville. Dear grandmother of Jennifer, Tysyn, Megan, Sarah, John, Nicole, Samantha, Cynthia, Steven, Trevor, Meloney, Nathan, Deanne, Tia, Stephanie, Justin, Nicole, Raymond, Kimberly, Christopher, Mark and great-grandmother to 31 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday July 17th, 2020 at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Society or The Heart & Stroke Foundation.