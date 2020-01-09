Home

Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Bertha "Bert" Ayden

Bertha "Bert" Ayden Obituary
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Bowmanville Creek Retirement Community on December 26, 2019 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late William Ayden. Dear mother to Blake and his wife Darlene, Jan Ayden and her husband Jim Hughes and the late Gail and her husband Jack Steele. Cherished grandmother of Julie, Jennifer (Bill) and Tyler (Celine). Loved great grandmother of Molly, Jillian, Henry and Ellie. She will be lovingly remembered by many niece, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. As per Bert's wishes cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St, Bowmanville. Online condolences and donation may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
