It is with the saddest of hearts that we announce the passing of our family matriarch, Beryl Evelyn Micklewright (Turnquist) suddenly in her home on August 19, 2020. In her 95th year, Beryl was born in Moose Jaw Saskatchewan on November 17, 1925. Beryl grew up on the family farm in Lumsden where she attended a one-room schoolhouse, with some years being the only student in her grade. After high school she moved to Saskatoon where she apprenticed with a tailor and became an accomplished and talented seamstress. She showed her love to her family and friends through the many tailored suits, coats, wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses and baby clothes that she created. Over the years Beryl volunteered for the local school library and night school sewing classes to name a few. Beryl was a devoted and caring mother of the late Ronald Micklewright (Susan), Gay Lambert (late Robert), Dawn Simmonds (Mark) and Grant Micklewright (Laura). She was a loving grandmother to Kyle, Courtney, Jeremy (Lisa), Clinton (Amanda), Gregory, Tina (Steve), Holly (Evan), Randi-Lea (Dean) and Kristy. Each of her nine grandchildren cherished the quilt that Grandma Mick handmade them. Each quilt lovingly tailored to match their personality and interests. Beryl's nine great-grandchildren; Tyler, Dylan Noah, Joshua, Daaé, Isaac, Amelia, Jillian and Jahna will be a lasting legacy to her memory. Predeceased by her parents Ernest and Hildur Turnquist and brother and sister-in-law Douglas and Gwen Turnquist. Lovingly remembered by her niece Rhona Turnquist of Regina, Saskatchewan and many family and friends. A special thank you to Edna and Marie who provided personal assistance and friendship to Beryl that allowed her to retain her independence in her own home. When she was able, Beryl was always one to love a good game of Scrabble, Rummoli or Dominoes at Oshawa Northview Seniors Centre, where she volunteered, and also participated in walking across Canada with the walking club. Private family arrangements entrusted to the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNEAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Beryl to Oshawa Northview Seniors Centre would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.