1/1
Betty Aldeen Hepburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee Farrow) On Friday, November 27, 2020, our dear Mom, Grandma and GG passed away with children Cindy and Glen by her side. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Harold. Married for 60 years. Betty celebrated her 89th birthday on October 1st. Mom had such a beautiful, positive, loving way and she will be truly missed. Predeceased by son Carl (Pat) their family, Marsha (daughter Harlee), Kevin (Lynne), (daughters Olivia and Avery), Stacy (Aaron) (son Ethan), Kyle. Daughter Cindy Mackie (Dean), their family Shawn (Sarah), (sons Jaxon, Caleb, Hudson and Henry), Sara (Oscar) (daughters Sofia and Scarlett), son Glen, his son Ryan. All the loves of Betty's life. She loved family get-togethers, going for drives and cheering while watching great-grandchildren play hockey. Predeceased by parents Ella and Martin Farrow. Survived by sisters-in-law Audrey Ritchie (late George), and Audrey Hepburn (late Myril). For the past 5 years Betty resided at Hillsdale Estates. She was extremely blessed to be surrounded by her Strawberry Fields family. To whom we will be forever grateful. A private family service will be held at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Betty can be made to Grandview Children's Centre or a charity of choice. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIntosh-Anderson
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McIntosh-Anderson Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved