(nee Farrow) On Friday, November 27, 2020, our dear Mom, Grandma and GG passed away with children Cindy and Glen by her side. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Harold. Married for 60 years. Betty celebrated her 89th birthday on October 1st. Mom had such a beautiful, positive, loving way and she will be truly missed. Predeceased by son Carl (Pat) their family, Marsha (daughter Harlee), Kevin (Lynne), (daughters Olivia and Avery), Stacy (Aaron) (son Ethan), Kyle. Daughter Cindy Mackie (Dean), their family Shawn (Sarah), (sons Jaxon, Caleb, Hudson and Henry), Sara (Oscar) (daughters Sofia and Scarlett), son Glen, his son Ryan. All the loves of Betty's life. She loved family get-togethers, going for drives and cheering while watching great-grandchildren play hockey. Predeceased by parents Ella and Martin Farrow. Survived by sisters-in-law Audrey Ritchie (late George), and Audrey Hepburn (late Myril). For the past 5 years Betty resided at Hillsdale Estates. She was extremely blessed to be surrounded by her Strawberry Fields family. To whom we will be forever grateful. A private family service will be held at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Betty can be made to Grandview Children's Centre or a charity of choice
