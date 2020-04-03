|
Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Betty was the loving wife of Ken for 57 years, and wonderful mother of Denise and Jason (Krista). She was the loving grandmother of Avery, Keegan, Cameron, Cole, Alexander and Pierson. She will also be lovingly remembered by Greg Leal. Dear sister of Marlene Bahry, Ron and Bill Stezik and the late Sylvia Valentine. Sister-in-law of George Valentine. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews and their families. Betty was passionate about gardening and this was reflected in the gardens that surrounded their home and summer getaway. She was an enthusiastic fan of her grandchildren's sporting events and could be heard in the crowd with her bell cheering them on. The family would like to express their thank you and extreme gratitude for the care Betty received from both the cancer team at Belleville General Hospital and Lakeridge Health Oshawa. The family would also like to thank the nurses of Paramed and the many PSW's that provided care to her and the support provided through VON. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 3, 2020