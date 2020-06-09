Peacefully in the 90th year at her Amica at Whitby home where she resided for the last three years, Betty was welcomed into her heavenly mansion. Born and lived in Cedardale and Oshawa most of her life. Predeceased by her loving father Frank (Francis) and mother Dolly (Dorothy) Bright. Loving aunt to Mercine Oke (Bill), great-aunt to Louise Cleland (Paul), Tim Oke (Jo-Anne), and Chris Oke (Christine). Close cousin of Elsie Richards, Jim Pendergest and other cousins. Betty will be missed by her special best friend Ruth Wilkins with whom she shared many trips to Florida, her love of the game of baseball, and dining out. Betty was employed with General Motors for 34 years prior to retirement. After retirement, she was a volunteer at Parkwood Estates for 20 years in their gift shop. Betty enjoyed playing Bridge with her friends and was a talented knitter, knitting for babies and adults alike. Betty was generous and supported many local and GTA charities through her donations multiplying God's love to others. Betty was a member of Faith United Church, Courtice. Many thanks to the nurses, PSW's, Amica staff and Dr. Cait for their care and compassion. A Private Interment will take place on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Union Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.