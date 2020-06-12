Jukes, Betty Louise Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence in Bobcaygeon. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Juke. Loving mother of Alfred (Barb) Jukes, Danny Jukes, Rick Jukes, Tim (Joanne) Jukes, Nancy (Brian) Browne, Kim Tully, Chris Jukes and Joe Jukes. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Dear sister of Stanley Price and Doris Burns. Predeceased by her grandsons Joseph, Jonathan and Adam and her siblings Philip, Merlin, Jack, Tom, Phylis, Audrey, Madeline, Ruth, Winston, Aubrey and Muriel. A Funeral Service was held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home, Oshawa. Interment Mount Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 12, 2020.