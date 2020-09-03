1/
Betty Margaret BALSDON
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the age of 89. She has gone to be with her beloved husband Carl (2000). Much loved mother of Debbie (David) Cumming. Grandmother of Spirit and Christopher. Survived by brother Frank (Linda) Hearns and sister Dorothy (late Ted) Barnes. Predeceased by sisters Helen (late Sid) Fenton, Marjorie (late John) Fitzell and brothers Arthur (late Bernie) Hearns and Tom (late Norma) Hearns. She will be fondly remembered by Jim Fenton who has always been a big brother to Deb. She was mum and friend to so many people who knew her. Cremation has taken place. If one so desires, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 3, 2020.
