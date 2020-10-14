1/1
Betty Spurrell
1931-05-09 - 2020-10-10
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend Betty Spurrell passed away peacefully in hospital October 10th at the age of 89. Predeceased by loving husband Lawrence. Long time resident of Pickering and grandmother of the neighbourhood, her kindness touched the heart of all who met her. Mother to Shirley, David (Barb), and Linda (Paul). Sister to Nancy Clarke and dear friend to Bev Bowes. Grandmother to Brianna (Rowan), Ashleigh (Austin), Nicholas, Nicole, Natalie, and Marshall. Great-grandmother to Ruby and Grant. Due to COVID-19 we will be postponing a service until we are all able to celebrate her life together as she would have wanted. Messages of condolence can be left online at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/mceachnie.

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
