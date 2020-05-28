Beulah M. Smith in her 98th year at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa, on May 19, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Keith Smith (2000). Loving Mother of Sandra Lauria (Frank), Terry Smith (Judy) and Joanne McTaggart (Dave). Beloved Grandmother of Bud Lauria (Sara) and Patrick Lauria (Azin), Adam Archdekin (Katie) and Steve Archdekin, Reid McTaggart (Lisa) and Caitlin Foshay (Justin). Proud GG to seven great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her three brothers and their spouses but fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Born in Orono, Ontario to the late Gladys and Llewellyn (Bill) Hutchinson, Beulah was a Sgt. in the C.W.A.C. during the war where she met Keith. Fiercely independent and active until the end, her love of family, nature, traveling the world, hiking, reading and writing, was an inspiration to all who knew her. Private interment to be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store