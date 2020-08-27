The Family of the late Bev Beach thank you for all the cards, food, text messages and phone calls of condolences at the time of his passing. We send a big Thank You to all the Doctors, Nurses, Staff and Essential Workers of the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital for their dedication and compassion to Bev over these past three months. It was greatly appreciated especially during the times of no visitation due to COVID. Thank you to Low and Low Funeral Home for all their help before and during the burial. The Family would like to thank Brian Evans for his excellent service at the grave site. It was greatly appreciated and enjoyed by everyone who attended the service. Thank you also to Susan for her extra help that day as well. The Family would also like to thank the Uxbridge Township Council and the Uxbridge Fire Dept. for giving Bev a great honour of the lowering of the flags in his memory. Norma Beach and Family



