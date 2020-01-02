|
1932-2019 Peacefully after a brief illness on Monday December 23, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 87. Bev, loving daughter of the late George and Grace Bain. Beloved wife of the late Len Dervent. Dear mother of Rob (Chris) and Lori. Proud grandmother of Jackie Williams (Lee). Bev will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all her family and many dear friends. A special thank you to the staff at Lakeridge Health Oshawa emergency department and 5G for the wonderful care. It was Bev's wish to not have a service. A private family interment will be held in the new-year. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To share and online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca