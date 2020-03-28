|
passed away at Lakeridge Health, Bowmanville on Monday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 85. Marlene was born in Binghamton, NY on April 5, 1934 and lived in Port Perry and Greenbank most of her life. Marlene is preceded by her loving husband, Roy Blain (deceased 2013) and her treasured son, Ted Blain (deceased 2002). She was a loving mother to Douglas Blain (Glenda Leitch-Blain) of Courtice and her daughter Darlene (Joe) Favetta of Florida. Marlene loved dearly her 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. They lovingly knew her as Grammie and Mimi. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. She enjoyed volunteering with several local organizations including The Friendly Visitors. She also enjoyed crafting including knitting of which she donated countless hours on knitting squares to be made into blankets. We will all miss her humor, quick wittiness and love. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331). Marlene's Celebration of Life will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers and if desired, memorial donations can be made to the Canadian National Institute of the Blind (CNIB.donorportal.ca). For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 28, 2020