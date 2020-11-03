It is with great sadness that the family of Beverley Patricia Yates announce her passing on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Lovingly remembered by her best friend Jean, brother Jerry(deceased), his wife Joan, their children Russ and Kathy and their families; sister Joan (Art, deceased), their children Linda, Donna, Ken and their families; and by nieces Frances and Faye and nephews Brian and Ben and their families. Beverly was born in Toronto on August 29, 1942 and lived there until she moved to her current home in Goodwood in 1968. She loved living in the country where she raised rabbits, sheep and her beloved black Labradors. Friends and family were recipients of her craftiness with wood working and leather goods, to name a few. Her employment included CN Rail, CP Rail and Via-Rail, but she was happiest working with the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Auxiliary and being a member of the Goodwood United Church. Beverley was also in the reserve army CWAC attached to the Toronto Service Battalion for over 30 years. She retired with the rank of Regimental Sergeant Major of the 25 Service Battalion. The family would like to express their gratitude for the exemplary care Beverley received at both the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital and the Markham Stouffville Hospital. Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Beverley to either the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital or the Goodwood United Church would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca