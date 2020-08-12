1/1
Beverley Wallace "Bev" BEACH
1932-01-31 - 2020-08-08
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Grandad, and Great-Grandad on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Just two weeks shy of their 68th wedding anniversary, he leaves behind his cherished wife Norma (nee Jordan); their children Edward (Pamela), Joanne Burnett (Joseph), Marilyn Burch (Roger); grandchildren Vanessa (Mark Shiers), Candice, Darren (Jacqueline), Danny, Kelly, and great-grandchildren Kylar, Evan, Ava, and Morgan. As a life-long resident of Uxbridge Township, he took great pride in operating the family farm and was also proud to serve his community as the Ward 2 Councillor for 18 years. His commanding presence and colourful stories as well as his unwavering dedication to both family and the community will be deeply missed. A special thank you to all the staff at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital for their care. A private family graveside service will be held, at which time he will be laid to rest in the Uxbridge Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation or Community Care Uxbridge. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca.

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
