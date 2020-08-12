It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Grandad, and Great-Grandad on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Just two weeks shy of their 68th wedding anniversary, he leaves behind his cherished wife Norma (nee Jordan); their children Edward (Pamela), Joanne Burnett (Joseph), Marilyn Burch (Roger); grandchildren Vanessa (Mark Shiers), Candice, Darren (Jacqueline), Danny, Kelly, and great-grandchildren Kylar, Evan, Ava, and Morgan. As a life-long resident of Uxbridge Township, he took great pride in operating the family farm and was also proud to serve his community as the Ward 2 Councillor for 18 years. His commanding presence and colourful stories as well as his unwavering dedication to both family and the community will be deeply missed. A special thank you to all the staff at Uxbridge Cottage Hospital for their care. A private family graveside service will be held, at which time he will be laid to rest in the Uxbridge Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, P.O. Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the Uxbridge Cottage Hospital Foundation or Community Care Uxbridge. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
.