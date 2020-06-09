Unexpectedly on Friday, May 29, 2020, at 65 years of age. Beloved husband of Vicki. Loving father of Neil and Ian. Dear stepfather of Valerie Till and Jennifer McCullum. Cherished grandfather of Dylan, Justice and Cordel. Survived by his brother Wayne and his sister Mary. Due to Covid-19 there will be no service at this time but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 9, 2020.