Bill Tran


1953 - 11
Bill Tran In Memoriam
If tears could build a stairway And memories a lane, I'd walk right up to heaven And bring you home again. No farewell words were spoken No time to say goodbye You were gone before I knew it And only God knows why. My heart still aches in sadness And secret tears still flow What it meant to lose you No one will ever know. The Best 32 Years of my Life were spent Living, Loving and Working beside Bill. His loyalty, intelligence and great sense of humour Is missed by family and friends. Forever in my mind and heart...Penny
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 23, 2020
