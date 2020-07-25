Passed away peacefully at home in Uxbridge on Monday morning of July 20th at the age of 79. Born in Toronto to the late Warren Birch and Charlotte Birch (Nee Edney) and now joyfully reunited with her loving soulmate Keith Hoggard and her daughter Susan Wood. Also predeceased by her son-in-law, Kevin Vliek. Carol was a light in all of her communities. Her impact will be forever remembered as one of great joy. To know Carol was to know her bright smile, her contagious laugh and warm hugs. She shared a Christ-like love for people that held no judgement and knew no limitations. Carol cherished time spent with her daughters and their families, lovingly tended to her stunning garden, and spent hours crafting with her young grandchildren, helping inspire many creative masterpieces. Carol served her church family as a mentor and volunteer, while continuously expanding and deepening her circle of friendships Carol will be greatly missed by her sister, Shirley and brother in-law Dave Deaville. As well as her children, Michael and (the late) Susan Wood, Kim and (the late) Kevin Vliek, Wendy and Jean Laforest. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Dustin (Julia) Wood, Brittany (Kristofer) Gyivicsan, Emily (Kurtis) Griffioen, Mitchell (Shannon) Vliek, Nicky (Allie) Provis-Waines, Jesse Waines, Becca Waines (Curtis Straughan), Luther, Aidan, Keaton, Perry, and Macaulay Wood, Hudson, Arlo and Marigold Gyivicsan, and Baby Griffioen (nugget). Jadyn, Jaxxon, Kade, and Gege Laforest. Neices Heide Deaville and Heather Leblanc. In light of recent events Carol will be laid to rest at a private family service. We encourage Carol's many communities of friends to enjoy a moment of celebration in her honour within the mandated guidelines. The family also wants to thank Dr. Jennifer Wilson for the care that Carol received throughout her journey and a special thank you to Luanne Evans for giving of your time so generously. Prior to her departure Carol wished for donations to be made in support of the The GHANA health team - GRID and NEA or local Uxbridge flower merchants. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Carol please support GRID & NEA - grid-nea.org/
Arrangements were entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca