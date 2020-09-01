Former President of Gen Auto Shippers Peacefully at Lakeridge Health - Oshawa on Friday, August 28, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Marlene Franklin and her husband Harold, Michael and Mark and his wife Jodi Lanzarotta. Dear grandmother of Jennifer and Matthew. Survived by her brother John Boneham and his wife Jean. Predeceased by her sister Joan and her brother Michael. Blanche will be fondly remembered by her cousins Flo Monaghan, Art Parkin, her many nieces, nephews and friends. A private family service was held. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
.