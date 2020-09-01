1/1
Blanche Alice MOTHERSILL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Blanche's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Former President of Gen Auto Shippers Peacefully at Lakeridge Health - Oshawa on Friday, August 28, 2020 in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Harold. Loving mother of Marlene Franklin and her husband Harold, Michael and Mark and his wife Jodi Lanzarotta. Dear grandmother of Jennifer and Matthew. Survived by her brother John Boneham and his wife Jean. Predeceased by her sister Joan and her brother Michael. Blanche will be fondly remembered by her cousins Flo Monaghan, Art Parkin, her many nieces, nephews and friends. A private family service was held. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations to Lakeridge Health Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, Oshawa (905-721-1234). Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved