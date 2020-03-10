|
Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at The Village of Taunton Mills, in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Merlin. Loving mother of Wayne (Barb), Brian (Karen), Merle (Christine), Bill (Joanne), Karen (Frank) Henke, Kathy (Rob) Chapman, Grant (Janet) and Gayle (Doug) McRoberts. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of many. Survived by her sister Doreen. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa) from 12-1 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 1 pm. Interment to follow at Mount Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Diabetes Association or Alzheimer Society. Condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 10, 2020