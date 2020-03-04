|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bonny May Downham(nee:Stark) on Friday, October 4th 2019, peacefully passed away at home at the age of 75. Bonny is survived by her husband, Walter, his beloved wife of 49 years, loving and supportive mother of Lance(Valerie) & Derek, and treasured grandmother of Samantha & Heather. Bonny will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family and great many friends. Bonny was born on March 4th 1944, in Toronto, Ontario. She was predeceased by her father, William Stark Sr.(2005), mother, Joyce(nee:Barnicutt)(2003), sister, Barbara(1999) and brother, William Jr.(2014). A memorial donation can be made in Bonny's name, if desired, to the or the Canadian Lung Association.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 4, 2020