Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bonny Downham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonny Downham


1944 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonny Downham Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bonny May Downham(nee:Stark) on Friday, October 4th 2019, peacefully passed away at home at the age of 75. Bonny is survived by her husband, Walter, his beloved wife of 49 years, loving and supportive mother of Lance(Valerie) & Derek, and treasured grandmother of Samantha & Heather. Bonny will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family and great many friends. Bonny was born on March 4th 1944, in Toronto, Ontario. She was predeceased by her father, William Stark Sr.(2005), mother, Joyce(nee:Barnicutt)(2003), sister, Barbara(1999) and brother, William Jr.(2014). A memorial donation can be made in Bonny's name, if desired, to the or the Canadian Lung Association.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -