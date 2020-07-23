TROTTER, Bradford "Brad" Charles (Union Member of U.A Local 401, Owner Operator of Reliable Plumbing) Suddenly at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday, July 17, 2020 in his 55th year. Beloved husband of Lori (nee Woosley). Loving father of Brandon, Katlynn (Will), Shaun, and Rebecca Trotter, and Anthony Lungbradi. Cherished grandfather of Tristin and Carolynn. Devoted son of Elwood and his wife Lorraine and the late Carrol. Dear brother of Al, Monique and Jason Trotter. Brad will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, co-workers and many friends. Friends will be received at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd., Peterborough on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. All guests wishing to attend the visitation must wear a mask. In memory of Brad donations to the charity of choice
