Bradley Mather
Passed away on July 28, 2020 in Oshawa, at the age of 55. Predeceased by his parents Roderick and Lorraine and his twin brothers Garry and Gord. Loving brother of Gloria (Dan), Glen (Nancy), Cindy, Gerry (Cathy) and Greg. Brad will be fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation was held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 3 - 3:45 p.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St., E., Oshawa). A Private Family Service followed at 4 p.m. in the Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca

Published in Durham Region News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
03:00 - 03:45 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
AUG
5
Service
04:00 PM
