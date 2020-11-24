1/1
Brenda Ellen CONNELLY
1960-08-14 - 2020-11-20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with much sadness that we announce Brenda's passing on November 20, 2020 in the early afternoon. Devoted daughter of Francis (deceased 2004) and Mildred (nee Greenan). Dear sister of Regina and Glenn Annis and Wayne Connelly. Loving aunt of Melissa (John) Oliveira and Ashley (Robert) Brown. Great-aunt of Elliot, Johnny and Abby. Dear cousin of too many to mention in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia and PEI. Brenda faced many health challenges from the tender age of 16 with great determination, strength and courage. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Brenda's faithful friends who were always at her side. Bob and Michelle Bell, Jeff and Melody Guerts, Merle and Bev Pope as well as Terry and Betty Wilt. Due to the current pandemic, a private funeral mass and burial will be held but in the coming months, in brighter days, we will have a celebration to honour this special lady. 'Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts'. Donations in Brenda's memory can be made to the Durham Regional Cancer Centre and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved