It is with much sadness that we announce Brenda's passing on November 20, 2020 in the early afternoon. Devoted daughter of Francis (deceased 2004) and Mildred (nee Greenan). Dear sister of Regina and Glenn Annis and Wayne Connelly. Loving aunt of Melissa (John) Oliveira and Ashley (Robert) Brown. Great-aunt of Elliot, Johnny and Abby. Dear cousin of too many to mention in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia and PEI. Brenda faced many health challenges from the tender age of 16 with great determination, strength and courage. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Brenda's faithful friends who were always at her side. Bob and Michelle Bell, Jeff and Melody Guerts, Merle and Bev Pope as well as Terry and Betty Wilt. Due to the current pandemic, a private funeral mass and burial will be held but in the coming months, in brighter days, we will have a celebration to honour this special lady. 'Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts'. Donations in Brenda's memory can be made to the Durham Regional Cancer Centre