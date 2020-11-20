It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brenda Moore on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Markham Stouffville Hospital. Brenda (nee Meek), at the age of 77, was the loving wife of the late Kenneth Moore. Beloved mother of Lee Anne (Larry), David and Dan (Sarah). Proud Grandma of Jessica, Justin, Kelsey, Mackenzie Cavell and Mackenzie Ava; great-grandmother of Peyton. Dear sister of Marilyn. A Private Family Graveside Service was held at the Sandford Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). A Celebration of Life will be planned for the future. Memorial donations to the Sandford United Church would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca