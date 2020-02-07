Home

Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
(905) 721-1234
Brenda Joyce Donnelly

Brenda Joyce Donnelly Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 in her 64th year. Loving mother of Katherine Donnelly and Paul Donnelly (Mell). Cherished grandma of Andrew and Tyler. Beloved daughter of Owen and Marjorie Baker. Dear sister of Michael Baker (Cindy), Christine Hudgins and Rose Booker (Greg). Brenda will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A private family service will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Memorial donations may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Society. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 7, 2020
