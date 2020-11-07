Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 81 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Jim Cushing. Cherished mother of Gregory Cushing, Angela Kramer (Mark) and Wendy Drake (Mike). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Bennett, Emma, Gwen and Hayden. Dear sister of Nuala Verhoeven (Joe), Gail King (Myles) and Patrick Mulholland (Brenda). Brenda will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation was held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Saturday, November 7th from 10:30 - 11:30 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at HOLY FAMILY PARISH (91 Ribblesdale Drive, Whitby) at 12:00 noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com