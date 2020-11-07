1/1
Brenda Veronica CUSHING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 81 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Jim Cushing. Cherished mother of Gregory Cushing, Angela Kramer (Mark) and Wendy Drake (Mike). She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren Bennett, Emma, Gwen and Hayden. Dear sister of Nuala Verhoeven (Joe), Gail King (Myles) and Patrick Mulholland (Brenda). Brenda will be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation was held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Saturday, November 7th from 10:30 - 11:30 am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at HOLY FAMILY PARISH (91 Ribblesdale Drive, Whitby) at 12:00 noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved