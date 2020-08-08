October 21, 1994 - August 1, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Brett on Saturday, August 1st, 2020. Brett was the beloved partner of Brooke and dog dad to Bauer. Cherished son of Ian and Dawna. Remarkable brother to Lynsay (Ian), Lauren (Dan), and Robby (Rachel). Adored grandson to Diane Ellis & Joan Haines. He is predeceased by his grandfathers, Keith Ellis & Thomas Haines and his Uncle Randy. He will be greatly missed by his Uncle, Aunts, Cousins & the entire Buncombe Family. Brett was a kind, honest, and genuine soul - he always had a smile and laugh to share, which we will carry in our hearts forever. Visitation will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the visitation time. A private gathering for close family and friends will take place after the visitation at Brett's home. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Brett's memory to the SickKids Foundation or Canadian Tire Jumpstart. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca