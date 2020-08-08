1/1
Brett Keith Howard HAINES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
October 21, 1994 - August 1, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our Brett on Saturday, August 1st, 2020. Brett was the beloved partner of Brooke and dog dad to Bauer. Cherished son of Ian and Dawna. Remarkable brother to Lynsay (Ian), Lauren (Dan), and Robby (Rachel). Adored grandson to Diane Ellis & Joan Haines. He is predeceased by his grandfathers, Keith Ellis & Thomas Haines and his Uncle Randy. He will be greatly missed by his Uncle, Aunts, Cousins & the entire Buncombe Family. Brett was a kind, honest, and genuine soul - he always had a smile and laugh to share, which we will carry in our hearts forever. Visitation will take place at the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge (905-852-3073) on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. In keeping with COVID-19 Regulations from the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all attendees are asked to wear a mask or face covering, maintain social distancing and the capacity within the building will be limited throughout the visitation time. A private gathering for close family and friends will take place after the visitation at Brett's home. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Brett's memory to the SickKids Foundation or Canadian Tire Jumpstart. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Low & Low Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved