LeBLANC, Brett Michael July 5, 1996 - November 23, 2020 It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow we announce the tragic passing of our son Brett. Son of Mike and Cheryl LeBlanc, step-brother of Carrie Chappell, uncle to Nikisha Chappell/McCoy Walker and great-uncle to Journey Walker. Dear nephew of Darlene LeBlanc, Rick and Cindy LeBlanc, Jon Beers and cousin of Tyler LeBlanc. Brett will be remembered by many family members from Cobourg to New Brunswick and an incredible amount of friends and teammates. We would like to thank the many family friends and complete strangers who took part in his search. Special thanks to Lucas Charron for all his work organizing the students who took part. Thank you to Brett's teachers from all grade levels and a special thanks to Brett's Sledge Hockey teammates, Kris, Mike, Jaimie, Christian, Robbie, Jody and Shannon, but most of all a special thanks to Andy Labrosse, Brett's best friend. Thank you for your endless help, compassion and patience, your love for our family will never be forgotten. We would like to thank the Peterborough Police, OPP and Trent University Security. Brett you will be forever embedded in all our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
.