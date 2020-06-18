Brian Francis WARD
Passed away on June 9, 2020, in his 75th year. The joy and love that Brian brought to the world will never be forgotten, his memory etched on the generations he touched. Peace be with you Brian. Soulmate and "partner in crime" of Diane Smith. Loving Dad and drinking buddy of Garrett (Caralee), Graham (Louise), Joanne (James), Debbi (the late Mark), Sarah, Adam (Lindsay) and Jamie (Nadine). Proud Papa of Dylan, Abby, Liam, Evan, Kendra, Nora, Owen and Vivian. Always loved by his brothers Eammon (Rita), Owen (Janet), and Martin (Rita), and sisters-in-law Kathy (Len) and Barbara (Bryan), and his mother-in-law Dorothy Higgins. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Gertie Ward. Private arrangements entrusted to the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985 2171). A Celebration of Brian's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Brian's memory to the RS McLaughlin Durham Regional Cancer Centre in Oshawa. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com Slàinte


Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
