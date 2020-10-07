1/
Brian HOLT
Peacefully on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Centre, Whitby at the age of 90. Brian Holt was the beloved husband of the late Doris Holt (nee Sadler). Loving father of Daryl Holt. Brian will be missed by his family and friends. In keeping with Brian's wishes, cremation has taken place. In memory of Brian, donations to your local Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home, Millbrook, and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com.


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
