Brian WHITTAKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suddenly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Brian passed peacefully at the age of 78. Beloved partner of Audrey Morton. Brian was predeceased by his loving wife Susan. Loving mother of Debra (Bill) and Mark (Monica). Cherished Granddad of Brett (Genevive), Brittnee and Brooke (Justin). Brian will be fondly remembered by Audrey's family as well as many family and friends from England. Private family service to be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved