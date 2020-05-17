Suddenly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Brian passed peacefully at the age of 78. Beloved partner of Audrey Morton. Brian was predeceased by his loving wife Susan. Loving mother of Debra (Bill) and Mark (Monica). Cherished Granddad of Brett (Genevive), Brittnee and Brooke (Justin). Brian will be fondly remembered by Audrey's family as well as many family and friends from England. Private family service to be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 17, 2020.