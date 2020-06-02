January 31, 1930 - May 30, 2020 It is with great sadness the Brown family announce Vera's passing, with her family by her side, at West Shore Village, Port Perry on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Bill Brown. Loving mother of Dorothy (Dennis) and Charlie (Natalie). Cherished grandmother of Jeremy, Justen, Susie, Taylor and Melisa. Vera was also treasured by her many great-grandchildren. She was the dear sister of Hal Butler and will be lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Vera was a long time member of the United Church Women, volunteered at the Utica Hall, was very active in the community in many leadership roles. She loved to curl and golf. She was also a correspondent for the Uxbridge Times Journal and Port Perry Star providing the Utica News. Due to the restrictions in place because of Covid-19; a private family only graveside service will be held at Hillman Cemetery, Utica. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations in Vera's memory to the Port Perry United Church, the Utica Cemetery Board, or the Port Perry Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.