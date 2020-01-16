Home

Bruce Lawerence Jordan Obituary
Bruce Lawerence Jordan October 4,1954 to January 10, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Bruce Lawerence Jordan (Retired GM, 1975-2000) at Centenary Hospital on January 10, 2020. Beloved husband to Cindy Oliver (Oshawa) and Father to Eric Jordan, Phyllis McKenna, David (Alison) Parfitt, Stephanie McLachlan (Steve) and was a proud papa to eight grandchildren. Loving brother to Rick (Calgary) and sister Ivy and Ralph Milne Roper (Scarborough). Bruce was pre-deceased by his parents Eric and Alice Jordan (Scarborough) and brother Dennis(Pickering). Son-in-law to Shirley and the late George Oliver, brother to Linda and Doug Burns, Kim Brannigan, Robert Oliver (Oshawa) and Dan and Cindy Oliver (Lindsay), as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation this Saturday, January 18th from 1-4 p.m. at Mount Lawn Funeral Home (Whitby) followed by a Reception at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 (471 Simcoe st s Oshawa) from 4-7 p.m.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 16, 2020
