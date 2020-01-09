|
Bruce passed away on December 26, 2019, at the age of 81, after a spirited battle with cancer. Bruce will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 35 years, Lillie Bolton and his children, Jo-Ann (Ted Scott), Barry (Mikiko Shibata), Brent (Liz Schroder), and step-daughter Kelly Bolton. Bruce will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Ann, Megann and Cole, siblings Frances Fallis and Harold Silver. Recently predeceased by his sister Helen Hart. Sadly missed by Caroline, Ian and Katherine Scott and Eric Shibata. Bruce worked for General Motors as a tool & die maker for 30 years and also started a successful retail operation, Ring Fare Inc., which included locations in Toronto, Pickering, Whitby and Oshawa. During his career, Bruce served on the Durham Regional Police Service Board as a Provincial appointment for two terms, as an executive member of the Central Lake Ontario Conservation Authority, and as a member of the Canadian Automotive Museum Operations Board. He was elected as a Regional and City Councillor with Durham Regional Council for 12 years. Bruce recently served as a Board member of the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority, and was a member and president of Parkview Place Board for 13 years. Bruce was an entrepreneur and a political activist who fought passionately for the rights of the citizens in his community. Bruce never backed down from an enthusiastic political debate. He excelled at any sport he pursued, including rugby, hockey and softball. He carried on his enthusiasm for sport by acting as the president of the Oshawa Minor Softball Association for 15 years. An ardent sailor, Bruce crossed the Atlantic in his sailboat (Play On) and sailed extensively in the Caribbean, Eastern US Seaboard, and Lake Ontario. A Celebration of Life will be held on January 12 from 1:00 - 3:00pm. at DeStefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa 905 440 3595. The tribute to Bruce's life will begin at 2:00 p.m. Donations in memory of Bruce McArthur can be made to the Lakeridge Health Foundation. Condolences may be made at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca