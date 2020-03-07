|
Passed away at home on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020. Loved brother of Muriel Tennant, Judy (Wally) McKinnon, Dorothy Ross, Betty (Charlie) Milner, Diane (Ted) Sallows, Mary Lou (Wayne) Wright, Lorne Burgess, Jim (Pam) Burgess, Glen Burgess and the late Bob and Darlene. He will be sadly missed by all his nieces, nephews and friends. At Bruce's request, no funeral will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 7, 2020