Passed peacefully on January 22, 2020 at Glen Hill Strathaven (Bowmanville) at the age of 73. Much loved dad to Scott (Lisa), Jamie (Vanessa) and Bill. Adored grandpa to all of his grandchildren. A special thank you to Carter for all of the care given to grandpa. Brother of Anne and the late Doris. The family wishes to extend a thank you to all of the staff at Strathaven. A celebration of life will be held at the KENDAL LIONS CLUB (Kendal Community Centre) 6742 Newtonville Rd, on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the Kendal Lions Club. Online condolences may be left at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 24, 2020