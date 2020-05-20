With sadness we say goodbye to Bryan at the age of 70. He never gave up during the last 10 years while living with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Over a year ago he moved into Reachview Village in Uxbridge where he made many friends and received wonderful care. During his retirement years he enjoyed puttering around his home and cottage, golfing in the summer, maintaining his lawn, and meeting his longtime friends for breakfast or lunch. He was a BBQ master and his chilli recipe will always be famous in our family. He had a love for classic cars and trucks and he was able to assist his son Matt in restoring a 1948 Ford pickup truck. He looked forward to family gatherings where he could watch his grandchildren play and enjoy a great meal. He would always dress appropriately for all occasions by wearing his latest addition to his plaid shirt collection. Even though he battled a debilitating disease, he always remained calm, kind and positive to the end. Bryan is missed by his wife Marilyn, daughter Meredith and her husband Graham, son Adam and his wife Angela. He treasured his daughter in law Sarah (wife of his late son Matthew who passed away in 2018). Grandpa cherished all of his grandchildren; Oliver, Madeline, Archer and Greta. His brother Doug and wife Doris have been by his side and he will be missed by his sister in law Marilyn (wife of his late brother Barry). He is predeceased by his sister Millicent. Bryan will be honoured by a private family memorial. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). A donation to the Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham would be appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on May 20, 2020.