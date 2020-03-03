Home

POWERED BY

Services
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
(905) 428-8488
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
McEachnie Funeral Home
28 Old Kingston Road
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryon Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryon Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryon Lawrence Obituary
A loyal true friend, a wonderful Dad and Papa and a precious devoted husband has left us. On Friday February 28, 2020 at 9:20am, Bryon Lawrence passed away after a sudden illness. The pain in our hearts is unsurmountable. He leaves behind his wife Terry, daughters Mandy (Tony), Kelly (Richard) and Shannon and beautiful young grandchildren that he loved and adored: Ava, Milena and Alex. Family will accept guests for visitation at the McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Road, Pickering Village, Ajax, 905-428-8488) on Thursday March 5, 2020 from 6-9pm and on Friday March 6, 2020 from 12-2pm. Memorial Service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. A Celebration of Life and a toast to a great man, will be held at the McEachnie Family Centre immediately following the service. If desired, donations can be made in Bryon's name to Hospital for Sick Children and Grandview Kids in honour of his grandchildren. https://www.arbormemorial.ca/mceachnie/obituaries/bryon-lawrence/46170
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -