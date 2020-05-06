Butch (Clare) Potts
1937-07-10 - 2020-05-04
Passed away peacefully at Craig Lee Nursing Home in Scarborough ON, on May 4th 2020. Predeceased by his wife; Myrtle Potts. He was the loving father of Debbie (Jamie) Farquharson, Donna (Carl) MacNamara, and Doug Potts. He was an outstanding Papa to Chris (Sara), Neil, Leaira (Dale), Mike (Kim), Crystal, Donna (Matt), Dana (Jamie), Austin and Karlie. He was also the doting Great Papa to over 17 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be a celebration of life in Yelverton in the summer.

Published in Durham Region News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Toronto
1097 O'Connor Drive
Toronto, ON M4B 2T5
(416) 440-8878
May 5, 2020
Gonna miss you poppa, so many great memories and I'm sure your happy now being back with nan. Love you so much and you will be greatly missed.
Chris Rundle
Grandchild
May 5, 2020
Mariyager
Served In Military Together
May 5, 2020
Loved your stories, Butch. You will always be remembered.
Cheryl and Mike Lunn
Friend
May 5, 2020
We didn't see Butch very often but when we did, we were enthralled by his stories of times gone by, of his and Myrtle's exploits and adventures and his love of family. He will be missed greatly by his family.
Wendy Duffus
Friend
May 5, 2020
Rest in peace Butch
Ted Whitehouse
Friend
