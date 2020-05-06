Passed away peacefully at Craig Lee Nursing Home in Scarborough ON, on May 4th 2020. Predeceased by his wife; Myrtle Potts. He was the loving father of Debbie (Jamie) Farquharson, Donna (Carl) MacNamara, and Doug Potts. He was an outstanding Papa to Chris (Sara), Neil, Leaira (Dale), Mike (Kim), Crystal, Donna (Matt), Dana (Jamie), Austin and Karlie. He was also the doting Great Papa to over 17 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be a celebration of life in Yelverton in the summer.



