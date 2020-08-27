It is with great sadness that the family of Calvin Henry Kennedy announce his passing, peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the age of 68. Beloved husband and dance partner of Bev (Gardiner). Loving father of Kristy and Kim (Chris Pfaff). Cherished Papa of Mady, Josie (Pfaff), and Sawyer (Kennedy-Gall). Dear brother of Stephen (Carole), Tim, and Karen (Stephen Bach). Predeceased by his parents Doris (Sinclair) and Harry of Whitchurch-Stouffville. Cal will be missed by his many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. Cal was self-employed for many years until retirement. He enjoyed golf, curling, travel, gardening, woodworking, and anytime spent in the bush with close family and friends. He especially enjoyed his summers spent in Bev's home province of Nova Scotia. Cape Breton Island always held a special place in his heart. Cal was a very loyal friend and willing to help with anything at any time. A graveside service will be held at Pinegrove Cemetery, Prince Albert, at a date to be announced. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation or Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com