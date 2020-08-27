1/1
Calvin Henry KENNEDY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Calvin Henry Kennedy announce his passing, peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the age of 68. Beloved husband and dance partner of Bev (Gardiner). Loving father of Kristy and Kim (Chris Pfaff). Cherished Papa of Mady, Josie (Pfaff), and Sawyer (Kennedy-Gall). Dear brother of Stephen (Carole), Tim, and Karen (Stephen Bach). Predeceased by his parents Doris (Sinclair) and Harry of Whitchurch-Stouffville. Cal will be missed by his many in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. Cal was self-employed for many years until retirement. He enjoyed golf, curling, travel, gardening, woodworking, and anytime spent in the bush with close family and friends. He especially enjoyed his summers spent in Bev's home province of Nova Scotia. Cape Breton Island always held a special place in his heart. Cal was a very loyal friend and willing to help with anything at any time. A graveside service will be held at Pinegrove Cemetery, Prince Albert, at a date to be announced. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Port Perry Hospital Foundation or Oak Ridges Hospice of Durham. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved