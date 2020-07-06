1/1
Carl Henry BROADWORTH
Carl, in his 86th year left us peacefully from Lakeridge Health Oshawa on June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan for 61 years. Loving father of Kim Broadworth-Higgins and husband Glenn Higgins of Napanee, Kathy Klawitter and husband Bryan of Bowmanville, Karrie Broadworth of Courtice, April Broadworth and husband Tom Bellamy of Pickering. Dear grandfather of Kaitlynn, Karley, Nikolas, Austin, Jesse and Elliott; great-grandfather of Mylez, Zoe, Ariah and Scotlyn. Brother of Bessie Rutt (husband Gerald), Ruby Hayes (husband Murney) and the late Hilda, John, Mabel and Lorne. Carl was a family outdoorsman, self-taught woodworker, award winning gardener, aspiring guitar player and singer. Keep on dancing my dear. Cremation has taken place and entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations in memory of Carl to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com. No services were Carl's wishes.

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIntosh-Anderson
152 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-5558
