Carlo De Bartolo
1958-08-02 - 2020-07-21
It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Carlo (Giancarlo) De Bartolo. With family by his side, God called him home on Tuesday July 21, 2020 as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident at the tender age of 61. Carlo was the devoted husband and best friend to Maureen for 43 wonderful years. Father and protector to Nicole & James (Becky, Brooke & Lexi) and Adam & Sarah (Lincoln). He is survived by his mother Giulia De Bartolo, brothers Louie (Loretta), Ron (Grace) and Paulo De Bartolo as well as extended family and many friends. Carlo meant so much to so many people. He was an avid motorcyclist, snowmobile rider and an accomplished bassist. He had an infectious passion for living life to its fullest. He leaves an incredible legacy of loving his family with passion, loving Jesus and serving Him, and loving others as he would want to be loved. Forever in our hearts, we love you.

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 11, 2020.
