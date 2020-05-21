1946-2020 Peacefully, at Sunnybrook Hospital,Toronto on May 13, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Carmela is survived by her loving daughters Roberta (Brent), Anna (Jay), her sister Maria, brother Anello (Hennie), grandsons Michael, Jacob and Adam and many nieces and nephews. Born in Lago, Cosenza Italy, is predeceased by her parents Alberto and Giuseppina. Memorial donations to the Durham Region Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Our sincere gratitude to Sunnybrook Odette Centre, PCU nurses, staff and Chaplin; her Oncologists; and home palliative care team. A special thank you to her home nurse Debbie. Online condolences, please visit www.mountpleasantgroup.com. A mass memorial will be held at an appropriate time once restrictions are lifted.
Published in Durham Region News on May 21, 2020.