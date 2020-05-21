Carmela (Albero) Provenzano
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carmela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1946-2020 Peacefully, at Sunnybrook Hospital,Toronto on May 13, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Carmela is survived by her loving daughters Roberta (Brent), Anna (Jay), her sister Maria, brother Anello (Hennie), grandsons Michael, Jacob and Adam and many nieces and nephews. Born in Lago, Cosenza Italy, is predeceased by her parents Alberto and Giuseppina. Memorial donations to the Durham Region Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Our sincere gratitude to Sunnybrook Odette Centre, PCU nurses, staff and Chaplin; her Oncologists; and home palliative care team. A special thank you to her home nurse Debbie. Online condolences, please visit www.mountpleasantgroup.com. A mass memorial will be held at an appropriate time once restrictions are lifted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1057 Brock Road
Pickering, ON L1W 3T7
(905) 686-5589
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved