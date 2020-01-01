|
With her daughter Stacy by her side, Carol passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Loving mother of Corry Hamilton and Stacy Hamilton (Wendy Davies). Cherished grandma of Zach Hamilton. Carol was the loved daughter of Art "Shiner" and Nyhl Sheehan. Carol will be sadly missed by her many friends. Special thanks to the staff at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville, especially the nurses on Continuing Care. You are truly angels that walk the earth. You made mom feel special in her last weeks of life. At Carol's request, no funeral service will be held. A Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville, Ontario. Carol was always doing for others, so please in her memory consider paying it forward with an act of kindness. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com