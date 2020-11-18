Passed away, surrounded by her loving family at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on November 15, 2020 at the age of 78. Predeceased by her loving husband George (2007). Loving mother of Ann and her husband Gord Ormerod, Debbie White and her partner Erich Blank and Jim White and his wife Ellen Sager. Cherished Gramma of Mike, Chris and his fiancee Triana, Skye and Samantha and her fiancee Darren. Great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Spencer and Keston. Carol is predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Roy Wilks, by many of her siblings and by her beloved four-legged friend Petie. She will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Carol was born and raised in Woodstock, Ontario and later became a long-time resident of Oshawa. She will be fondly remembered for her wicked sense of humour, great fashion sense, love of family and her strong will. She enjoyed a 20-year career at Chrysler Canada where she was an upholsterer. Carol had a great passion for sewing and crocheting, especially making blankets for the Cancer Ward at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the caring and compassionate staff of St. Michael's Hospital, the staff at the Kidney Clinic in Whitby and the staff of 9G and 5G at Lakeridge Hospital of Oshawa. A private family funeral service will take place. Arrangements entrusted to THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, (South of Taunton Road and off of Dryden Blvd, 905-579-6787) Donations will be gratefully accepted for Canadian Cancer Society
or Durham Region Autism Ontario Chapter. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca