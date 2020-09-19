It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Carol Anne Berg on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Centenary Hospital in Scarborough with her family by her side. Carol is the beloved wife of the late Harold Berg (2013). Cherished mother of Grant Turnpenny (Kathy) and Jennifer Berg (James). Predeceased by her son Shawn (Brenda). Adored grandmother of Chelsea, Holly, Sabrina and Jaxon. Twin sister of the late Russell Madley (Judy), and Ted Madley (Sandi). A Private Family graveside service will be held at St. George's Anglican Church Cemetery in Ajax. Memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Armstrong Funeral Home. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca