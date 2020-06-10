Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 82 years. Carol, predeceased by her loving husband Jim. Forever remembered by her nieces Shannon (Bruce) Locke, Jo-Anne (Tim) Oke and Janet (Memphis) Don. Beloved Great-Auntie Carol of Jenna, Kirstyn, Derrian, Kelsey, MacKenzie, Mason and Alex. Predeceased by her sister Dianne Neal. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby (905-443-3373). A Celebration of Carol's life to be set at a later date. Cremation Mount Lawn Crematorium. In lieu of flowers donations to Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre or Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 10, 2020.